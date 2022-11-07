Letter to the Editor: “Whatever Calms The Nerves….”

For those of us who watched the 6th, and what proved to be, the final game of the World Series last night, we were treated to an extraordinary display of toothpick calisthenics. While I’ve seen baseball managers pack tobacco in their cheek or chomp madly on chewing gum, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker skillfully maneuvered his signature toothpick. I think it helps with stress or maybe concentration, but would need to ask him. But when that toothpick would disappear, I gasped. What if it gets stuck in his throat, or slides down heading directly to his heart? Growing up, I heard that the lead of a pencil traveled that way.

Well, never fear. Dusty managed to take his team to victory in the World Series. Congratulations on the smarts and the calm to do it.”

Mary Saner

Chestertown