Chestertown Lions Club Halloween Parade

The Chestertown Lions Club annual Halloween parade held on October 29th, was graced by sunny and warm fall weather this year.

Hundreds of parade watchers, many in costume, gathered along the route beginning at the intersection of Dixon Drive proceeding down High Street to War Memorial Park. Children of all ages joyfully grabbed up candy treats dispersed from parade vehicles.

The Chestertown Police Department car led the parade, followed by the Kent County Sheriff vehicle andthe Grand Marshall car with Washington College President Michael Sosulski.

Also featured were the Chestertown and Queen Annes County Rescue Squads’vehicles, along with the Chestertown Fire Department’s historic vehicle ridden by their gigantic Dalmatian mascot.

Music was provided by the Kent County High School marching band and the cleverly-costumed Chestertown Community Band.

Master of ceremonies Mark Mumford introduced the participants and costume contestants to the judges, which included Chestertown Mayor David Foster, community members and Washington College students.

The Kent County High School Cheerleaders & Dancers offered up a delightful dance to the tune of the Austin Powers theme song.

Costume prizes were awarded in six categories: high school/adults, group entries and floats, middle school age, elementary school age and pre-school-age contestants.

2022 Chestertown Halloween Parade

Costume Contest Winners

Pre-School Age

Easton Davis– Starbucks Drink Spencer Unruh—Hunter Lincoln Sommers—Astronaut Louis Bruno—Elephant Claire Stattel—Pirate Wench

Elementary Age

Finn Thompson–Fawkes the Phoenix Aubrey Milledge—The Witch Bobby Killman—Pete the Cat Kallie Kraus—Skarlita Callivaris\Monster High

Middle School Age

Kaylee Thorpe—Michael Monroe

High School /Adults

Betsy Jones –Good Witch from Disney’s Frozen Brian Thompson—Dumbledore Melissa Baker—Purple Witch

Floats

Eastern Shore Tang Soo Do – Zombie Cemetery Chestertown Christian Academy Cheerleaders—Trick Or Treat

Groups