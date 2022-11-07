Acclaimed Gospel Trio Sombarkin’ Performs at The Mainstay

The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD hosts the acclaimed gospel trio Sombarkin’ on Saturday, November 26 at 8 PM. Sombarkin’ features the vocal talents of Karen Somerville, Lester Barrett, Jr. and Jerome McKinney. The group uses the skill of vocal instrumentation and precision harmonies to deliver an explosive performance of Negro spirituals, map (code) songs, folk, gospel, and contemporary selections. Their polyphonic technique is reminiscent of the ‘ole time religion’ and ‘campground’ styles of a cappella music. They surround and surprise their audiences with their soulful sound, and add jazz licks and blues bends to find a groove. Sombarkin’ is a trio of vocalists whose sound is so cohesive, it is a challenge to discover just who is singing which part.

Playing with Sombarkin’ on November 26th will be Gerry Werner on piano, Charlie Werner on guitar, and Ray Anthony on drums.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported in part with funding from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.