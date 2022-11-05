Wye River Upper School Names Tom Mendenhall to Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees of Wye River Upper School welcomes Thomas W. Mendenhall as a new trustee effective immediately.

Alexa Seip, Chair of the Board of Trustees, notes that “Tom’s professional Background in project management and finance with Martin Marietta Corporation gave him the Ample skill set to become the Director of Finance and Advancement for the Wye River Upper School from 2009-2016.”

Tom led the school in the acquiring and renovating of the Armory in Centreville that became the school’s home. In 2016, Tom became a certified Advocate for Special Education, assisting students who learn differently navigate the public and Independent School world.

“To have Tom join the Board of Trustees of WRUS in 2022 is a very exciting development. Tom will be invaluable in helping the school move to the next level of excellence,” says Seip.

Tom is married with four children and nine grandchildren. He enjoys fly fishing, reading, and writing. He is a member of Christ Church in St. Michaels where he resides and serves as the Chair of the Investment Advisory Committee.

Welcome, Tom!

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students who learn differently. Wye River is located in Centreville, MD, approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more information about the school, please contact Katie Lillard at 443-262-8267 or at katielillard@wyeriverupperschool.org.