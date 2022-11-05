Birdies For Benedictine Raises Over $40,000

Benedictine’s annual Birdies For Benedictine charity golf tournament, held at the Talbot Country Club, raised close to $41,000. The funds will be used for urgent needs including student and adult programming, facility repairs and staff development.

Committee Chair Steve Smith, whose brother-in-law has been with Benedictine since he was a student, expressed his gratitude of the organization.“Benedictine has provided my brother-in-law with a loving, caring, and engaging life that we are grateful for. And more than that, Benedictine has taught us how to live with and support an individual with developmental disabilities. Benedictine has enriched all our lives.”

Several sponsors supported the event: PNC Bank, Hilb Group, Preston Automotive Group, Marasun Roofing, BDK, Inc., Mullen, Sondberg, Wimbish& Stone P.A., Provident State Bank, Tri Gas & Oil Co., VFW Post 7464, Town of Ridgely, Maryland, 103.1 WRNR, Barstow & Sons Heating and Cooling. Individual family support came from Sandra Amato, Mr. and Mrs. John Krieger and Mr. and Mrs.Laurence Hoffman. Participants also enjoyed tastings from Lyon Rum of St. Michaels.

S. Kurt Engelhaupt, PNC Vice President, Relationship Manager Commercial Banking, commented, “We are proud to support Benedictine and grateful for the services they provide. They make the lives of those they support and their families and communities where they live and work healthier today and every day.”

Players enjoyed a morning putting contest with the winner being Dylan Dixon of Dixon’s Auction at Crumpton. The day’s play including a shotgun start, awards ceremony and lite fare. Closest to the pin was awarded to Steve Ochse of Easton Utilities and Dixie Hughlett, a longtime supporter of Benedictine and founder of the Birdies for Benedictine tournament. Longest Drive went to Wes Sim and Taylor Holden, our youngest player. The winning team, guests of Matt Bradley – husband of Benedictine Board Member Theresa Bradley, was John Patrick, Charlie Shiles, Dave Mummert and Wes Sims.

“I commend Benedictine and the players for an excellent tournament. It was one of the most generous and enjoyable tournaments I have played,” commented Steve Ochse, Senior Vice President and CFO, Easton Utilities.

For more information on Benedictine’s events, services and ways to support, please contact Claudia Cunningham at Claudia.cunningham@benschool.orgorcall 410.634.2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian, nonprofit, comprehensive service provider helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. The Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.