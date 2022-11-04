Bosom Buddies Charities Supports Purchase of New Ultrasound System

During the last week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bosom Buddies Charities presented a gift of $28,000 to UM Memorial Hospital Foundation to benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center. Presented by Bosom Buddies Charities Chair Claudia Boldyga, the donation supports the purchase of a new Terason ultrasound system used in diagnosing breast cancer and other breast conditions.

“Over the past 10 years that Bosom Buddies Charities has provided support to the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, their donations have totaled more than $208,000,” said UM Shore Regional Health President and CEO Ken Kozel. “These funds have enabled the center to keep up with ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies that ultimately save lives. We are grateful to Bosom Buddies for the support that has helped make this possible.”

The establishment of Bosom Buddies Charities in 2006 was the fulfillment of a long-time dream of the late Susan Ponchock, who passed away in 2021. After surviving an aggressive breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, Ponchock, who lived in Queen Anne’s County, founded Bosom Buddies Charities to raise breast cancer awareness and provide diagnostic services to the residents of the Eastern Shore. Since its founding, the organization has raised over $2 million in support of her mission.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.