St. Anne’s School Honors Veterans Through Inclusion and Prayer

St. Anne’s Episcopal School today announced plans to honor those who have served our country at a special Veteran’s Day chapel event on Wednesday, November 9th at 9:45 a.m. Special guests include Jill Reilly, a former St. Anne’s teacher and army vet, and Reed Macmillan, also an army veteran.

Chapel services at St. Anne’s School celebrate God’s love for every person and their response is to love and serve their neighbors. This year’s chapel services have included the celebration of Rosh Hashanah and what it means to be Jewish from the perspective of a current teacher; St. Anne’s School Founders Day, which acknowledged and celebrated the creators of the school; Indigenus People’s Day, in which an Episcopal priest spoke about how his family returned deeded land to the Ramapo tribe; and a celebration of Diwali, a Hindu festival of lights.

At St. Anne’s, respect, responsibility and compassion are the guiding principles that have provided the foundation for the rich history of intellectual inquiry that characterizes our community. While Episcopal schools vary widely, all are inclusive of children and families from diverse backgrounds. At St. Anne’s, we celebrate the whole child while embracing our diversity.

About St. Anne’s School:

St. Anne’s prepares students for secondary education and lifelong learning. We strive to enhance the intellectual, spiritual, physical, social and artistic growth of our students so that they may realize their potential for good as citizens of local and world communities. St. Anne’s provides a safe community where children are known, loved, challenged and inspired.