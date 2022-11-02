United Way of Kent County to Hold 5K Run and Walk

Runners and walkers are invited to Wilmer Park on Saturday, November 12, at 9am for United Way of Kent County’s annual “Run United” event. The race starts and ends at the Park across from 400 Cross Street in Chestertown. A free Kiddie Dash for ages 10 and under will precede the race.

The rain-or-shine race is a chip timed race, with runners given transponders to wear. Registration begins at 8am in Wilmer Park or may be done in advance online at unitedwayofkentcounty.org. Until November 6, registration is $25. After November 6, the price is $30. Teams may register and must be under the same name. Proceeds benefit the United Way’s 23 local charities. Those unable to participate may register as “Silent Heroes”, in a show of support.

“Run United 5K” long sleeve performance tech shirts will be given to all registered participants. Post-race food and beverage will be available after the race.

Awards will be presented after the race to overall male/female and master winners, top 3 male/female runners in categories 10 and under through 70 & over in 10-year age groups and top 5 male/female walk finishers.

Sponsors include Chesapeake Bank and Trust, Choptank Electric, Modern Stone Age Kitchen, Redner’s, Chesapeake Advisors, Cross St Realtors, RCM Strategic Consulting, Figgs Ordinary, Molly’s, Tidewater Trader, Dukes Moore, Rock Hall Marine Railway, Eastern Shore Animal Hospital, Hagert Family Dentistry, Deep Landing Workshop, A-Plus Septic Service, and Mullin/Ashley Associates.

FY 2022-2023 Partner Agency programs include scholarships for Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, Echo Hill Outdoor School, the Boy Scouts of the Del-Mar-Va Council, the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Council, the RHYC Sailing School Scholarship Program and Open Door Partners. YouthSTAGES program with Garfield Center for the Arts bringing state-standard and Character Counts-aligned social issues plays right to our schools and community groups, For all Seasons, Kent County Cares Foundation, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, Upper Shore Aging, Rebuilding Together, Samaritan Group, and Community Mediation Upper Shore, Community Food Pantry, Camp Fairlee Manor/Easterseals, Kent Association of Riding Therapy, American Red Cross, United Needs & Abilities, Upper Shore Aging, and Compass Regional Hospice.

The annual fund-raising campaign is taking place now, with a goal of $280,000. Donations to the organization may be made at any time via the website unitedwayofkentcounty.org or by mail to United Way of Kent County, P.O. Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.

For more information about the race, go to trisportsevents.com or email races4u@trisportsevents.com or executivedirector@unitedwayofkentcounty.org.