The Danger of Pancreatic Cancer: A Chat with Survivor Bill Shrieves

It the world of health education related to cancer, nothing can be more powerful and more effective than the testimony of someone who has survived the odds this this horrific disease. And in the case of pancreatic cancer, it’s hard not to be moved and motivated by the experience of Bill Shrieves.

The retired businessman, who heads up the Mid-Shore Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, was diagnosed 12 years ago and faced unbelievable odds. Back then, and even now, most victims die within just a few months after the tumor has been identified, and the survival rate after four years is 11%. In fact, pancreatic cancer is the third largest cause of death with cancer patients.

Even more sobering is that pancreatic cancer is so hard to detect. As Shrieves points out, there are no standard tests, and the symptoms of the disease remain vague. That being said, abdominal and persistent low back pain are important clues, as is discolored urine, that something isn’t right. And increasingly, medical research is indicating that adult onset diabetes might be another troubling sign.

With all that in mind, Bill Shrieves is determined to get the word out, particularly during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, for folks to reach out to there doctor if they are noticing these symptoms, especially if pancreatic cancer runs in their family.

The Spy sat down with Bill last week to learn more.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about pancreatic cancer, volunteering or make a donation please visit the Mid-Shore Pancreatic Cancer Foundation here.