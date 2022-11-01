Gunston’s Bull & Oyster Roast Sets New Fundraising Record

The Gunston School welcomed parents, alumni and community supporters to their waterfront campus on Saturday, October 22 for their signature fundraising event, the Bull & Oyster Roast, raising nearly $107,000 for the Heron Annual Fund. Guests enjoyed delicious food provided by Phat Daddy’s BBQ (Chestertown) and Superior Oyster Shuckers (Baltimore) as well as beer from Bull & Goat Brewery (Centreville) and signature drinks from Traveling Spirits Mobile Bar (Chestertown). Guests also enjoyed dancing to a variety of music provided by Good Vibrations Entertainment.

“The 2022 Bull & Oyster Roast was a success due to the tremendous collaboration of our Gunston community,” said GPA President Irene Hansen, P’23. “Gunston’s staff, educators, and parents share their time and dedication with the goal of enhancing our student’s high school experience and we are grateful for the overwhelming support from our parent volunteers and sponsors.”

The silent auction featured more than 60 items ranging from original artwork, specialty gift baskets filled with local gift certificates, professional photography sessions, sports memorabilia, spa packages, and a wide variety of experiences such as the opportunity to be a beekeeper for a day, many of which were procured by Gunston’s Parents Association volunteers. The live auction featured five items including a Paul Reed Smith SE Custom 24 guitar, a private yacht cruise, getaways to Rehoboth Beach and Montego Bay, and VIP tickets to the 2023 commencement ceremony. The evening’s auctioneer was volunteer Woody Dunstan, P’24, who once served as the Director of Operations at Christie’s Auction House, where he trained as a charity auctioneer.

“This was such a great event for the Gunston community,” said Director of Events Lynda Scull. “We love to see our parents come together and have a chance to relax, because they work so hard throughout the year, volunteering, attending sporting events, and just being here when we need them. This year we added a DJ and dancing to this event as well as line dancing lessons and it was a hit! We’ve already started planning our next Bull & Oyster Roast, scheduled for Saturday, October 21 and hope to have tickets on sale by mid August. We hope to see you there!”

A very successful “Raise the Paddle” also raised an additional $24,000 for Gunston’s waterfront, which is in need of new floating docks and maintenance of its vessels. The evening also featured a wine pull and cash raffle with five winners — four winners walked away with $250 each and the fifth winner got to choose between $1,500 cash or the option to have the number one live auction item pick.

Head of School John Lewis shared, “This event draws supporters from a wide range of the Gunston community–current parents, past parents, community friends, and alumni–all of whom come together for a night to celebrate and raise funds for this very special educational experience for our students. It was a great night all around.”

The event had 51 sponsors and included:

Sirloin: Coastal Dock & Pile Inc. (Steve & Catherine MacGlashan, P’23 ’25, Joe & Martha Janney, P’20, Nina & Tom Johnston, P’23 ’25), The Morris Family, P’23 ’26, A Taste of Britain (Edward & Debbie Pierce, P’26), Charlie & Suzy Lutz, P’24, 360 Automation (Evan & Christine Evans, P’20), and Envision Wealth Planning , (Sarah & Edward Schut, P’17’21’22’25’26).

Brisket: The Elfenbein Family, P’25, Mike & Isabel Hardesty, Laurie Porter, P’24 ’25, Adam & Tracey Steinberg, P’25, The Marketto Family, P’26, Glenn May & Amy Bower, P’26, Senior Women Rowers, Foundation for Tomorrow, The Figliozzi Family, P’26, The Keegan Family, P’25, Class of 2023, Jennifer & Tristan Arthur, P’25, The Kim Family, P’26, The Hodge/Niemann Family, P’24, The Tormey Family, P’24, Grain Surfboards (Aynsley & Brian Schopfer, P’26), Susan & James Walker, P21’25, Ildi & Mory Watkins, P’26, Reliable Pest Control , Wrench & Socket LLC . (Tim & Beth Lavery, P’26), The Hansen Family, P’23, The Thomas Family, The Algier Family, P’23’26 and Attraction Magazine , (Allison Rogers, P’21’24).

In-Kind Sponsors: Bull & Goat Brewery and Draper Bros.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.