Deadlines Approaching to Request Mail-In Ballots

The Maryland State Board of Elections reminds voters that tomorrow (Nov. 1) is the deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot for the 2022 General Election be sent to them by the U.S. Mail. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot be sent via email is this Friday (Nov. 4).

Marylanders can request a mail-in ballot by submitting an online application or submitting a paper application (in Spanish) by mail or at their local board of elections office or. Voters who would like to receive a mail-in ballot for all future elections may sign up for the permanent mail-in ballot list when requesting a ballot. Once voters are on this list, elections officials will send them a mail-in ballot for each future election in which the voters are eligible to vote. There is no need to submit a mail-in ballot request for each election.

Properly completed mail-in ballots must be returned by the U.S. Mail, submitted at a voter’s local board of elections office or placed in an official ballot drop box in a voter’s jurisdiction of residence no later than Nov. 8. Voters can also drop off properly completed ballots at early voting centers and Election Day polling places. Ballots cast by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 8 in order to be counted. Ballots cast by drop box must be submitted prior to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. There are 281 ballot boxes located across the state. A list of the ballot box locations is available online (in Spanish).

For those voters who wish to vote in-person prior to Election Day, early voting continues until Nov. 3. Early voting centers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A list of early voting centers is available online (in Spanish). SBE encourages voters to review the list of early voting centers in advance, as some early voting locations changed following July’s Primary Election.

Same-day voter registration is available for eligible Marylanders at all early voting centers. Those intending to take advantage of same-day registration must provide documentation proving their place of residence. Acceptable forms of documentation include: an MVA-issued driver’s license, ID card or change of address card, or a paycheck, bank statement, utility bill or other government document displaying the voter’s name and new address.

Eligible Marylanders can register to vote and cast their ballots at any early voting location in the jurisdiction in which they reside.

Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.