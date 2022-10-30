Launch Party Set for Nov 4 for “Tapum” by Marianne Sade

Msadeart and Robert Ortiz Studios announce a book launch party celebrating the official release of the children’s book, “Tapum!” by Chestertown author and illustrator Marianne Sade.

The public is invited to stop in on First Friday, November 4, 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Robert Ortiz Studio at 207 South Cross, Chestertown. The event will feature a special appearance by the drum line of the Kent County High School Marching Band, leading off the festivities, performance by popular local guitarist, singer, artist Fredy Granillo, and a book signing with the author.

Marianne Sade’s experience as a children’s librarian inspired her to bring this book to life. She created the book for caregivers and children, ages zero to four, to enjoy together, to celebrate the rhythm and connection of the world all around, brought together by the sound of the drum, “Tapum!” Books will be available for purchase.

Attendees are invited to bring their own drums and percussion instruments to join in a drum- along. Refreshments will be available.