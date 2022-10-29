Washington Post: The AAM is the Little Museum that Shines

The Washington Post posted an interesting article about our beloved Academy Art Museum this week. Authored by Cathy Alter, the writer talks about how the AAM has been able to pull off the seemingly impossible for a small regional museum as it continues to exhibit some of the great artists of the 20th Century.
Read the full story here.
A paywall may exist for some readers
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.