Allegra! Women’s Chorus in Concert: Garden of Dreams

Allegra!, a prestigious 16-voice women’s ensemble, will be presenting a free concert program on Saturday, November 5, 7pm. The performance will take place at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St, Easton. All are welcome.

The program Garden of Dreams will feature the premier of a commissioned piece by the same title. Garden of Dreams was written by contemporary composer Sarah Quartel, based on the poetry of Sappho, and published with Oxford University Press. Also included is Sanctum, a 2016 work by Quartel. Sanctum is a captivating setting of four movements of the Requiem text, inspired by the landscape of the west coast of Canada. Each movement depicts an aspect of Vancouver Island (the water, mountains, wind, and sky), exploring landscape as a place of healing and sanctuary. The program will also include music by Kim Andre Arensen, Shawn Kirchner, and Rosephanye Powell.