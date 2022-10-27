Preview: Four Women Hit the Reset Button in the Savannah Sipping Society

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is something so fitting that the Tred Avon Players in Oxford will be performing The Savannah Sipping Society starting tonight at the Oxford Community Center.

Beyond the humor and friendship on display by the hit play by Jesse Jones, Jamie Wooten, and Nicholas Hope, the production highlights the challenges of starting life over again at a certain age. One could only guess that many on the Mid-Shore are on the same journey these days.

Be it the death of a beloved husband, the consequences of having bad boyfriends, or the unexpected inertia that comes after retirement, cast members Missy Barcomb-Doyle, Susan Patterson, and Lynn Sanchez powerfully explores this metamorphism with depth and humor when they take to the stage from October 27 and runs for eight performances through Sunday, November 6.

The Spy sat down with three of the four characters at the Spy Studio last week to hear more.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information and tickets please go here.