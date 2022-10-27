Help Plan the Future of Kent County Middle School!

Kent County Public Schools wants to hear from you as we continue to plan the future of Kent County Middle School.

We have posted an online survey seeking community input on the three options currently under review for Kent County Middle School. You can fill out the survey at https://tinyurl.com/yr44suud.

A series of Community Listening Sessions has been held to discuss the project, the reasons for it and the options under consideration.

No decision has been made about the middle school.

A recording of a Community Listening Session held Oct. 19 and presented by consultant Dr. David Lever and KCPS Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch can be found on our Youtube channel at https://youtu.be/wyiRgrNfB54.

We encourage the community to review the presentation and provide important feedback to help further the project. Additional information can be found at https://www.kent.k12.md.us/KCMSProject.aspx.

This is a chance for you to be a part of planning Kent County Middle School’s future!

The options under further review are:

Option 1: Replacement at the Chestertown campus with grades 5-8

Option 2: Replacement at the Worton campus, Stand-Alone, with grades 5-8

Option 3: Replacement as an attachment to Kent County High School, grades 5-8, with improvements to KCHS.

The last scheduled community listening session will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Kent County Middle School, 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown.