The 51st Annual Waterfowl Festival Offers Something for Everyone!

Friends, fun, and food come together at the 51st annual Waterfowl Festival November 11-13, 2022, in Easton, MD.

See the latest in hunting and fishing equipment, browse collectables and decoys, participate in children’s activities, talk with conservation groups working to save the Bay, watch retriever demonstrations, thrill at the diving dog competition, and see the best in wildlife art. Did we mention art?

Paintings, sculptures, carvings, and photography from more than 100 world-renowned artists, including this year’s featured artist, Richard Clifton.

Tickets are just $20 for three days available at waterfowlfestival.org. The first 1,500 people to purchase tickets get $5 off until October 31, 2022.

This year Waterfowl Festival is also saluting veterans with $5 off tickets purchased in person on November 11. Veterans also get a free beer! The tickets are good for all three days of the festival.

For an extra treat, start the weekend at 4 p.m. Thursday, November 10, with opening ceremonies (free) and Premiere Night (a ticketed event) where you can get a first look at what’s for sale and meet the artists. Enjoy food and drinks with a Premiere Night ticket, while browsing the galleries. It’s a magical night in downtown Easton. Tickets are $200 per person and include a discount on art purchases as well as a gift bag.

While you’re here, stroll the quaint streets of Easton, St. Michaels, and Oxford. Browse the shops and enjoy lunch or dinner at one of our world-class restaurants.

Talbot County offers more than 600 miles of shoreline, unspoiled countryside, and first-class hospitality. It is consistently listed as one of the best places to visit in the U.S.

Just 65 miles from Baltimore, 75 miles from Washington, DC, and a little over 100 miles from Philadelphia, Waterfowl Festival is the perfect weekend getaway.