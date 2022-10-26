Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay Small Painting Exhibit at A Happy Place

The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay (PAPCB) are pleased to announce a Small Painting Exhibit and Sale at A Happy Place Boutique and Gallery, 12 N. Washington Street, Easton, Maryland, from November 4 through 30, 2022.

Boutique owner Beth Hickman invites the public to an Opening Reception on Friday November 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. “Stop by to meet and greet the artists, buy art, and enjoy browsing at A Happy Place! Being surrounded by the wonderful work of so many gifted artists and artisans makes me happy!”, Hickman said.

Perfect for holiday giving or adding to one’s own collection, all the paintings are 6×8 inches and were painted en plein air at an intriguing mix of Mid-Shore venues. Participating artists include Pamela Chase, Naomi Clark-Turner, Pasquale DiIulio, Nancy Fine, Rhonda Ford, Richard Fritz, Doris Gerlach, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Martha Pileggi, Jose Ramirez, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Diane Stoecker, Nancy Thomas, Maureen Wheatley and Lori Yates.

PAPCB started in April 2014 with four local artists painting outdoors together on Tuesdays. Now with over 50 members, from beginning artists to well-known award winners, PAPCB has annual exhibits and organizes plein air paint outs every Tuesday; mid-March thru June, and September thru mid-November. Each concludes with a critique. All levels of painters in all mediums are welcome. Membership is free, the only requirement is to attend the paint outs and paint! For more information, please contact Kate Quinn, shadowkhq@icloud.com.

A Happy Place is at 12 N Washington St. in Easton, and it is open Wednesday through Saturday 11-5, and Sunday 12-3 p.m.

For more information, call 410-200-3867, email ahappyplace@goeaston.net or find the boutique on Facebook.