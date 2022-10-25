Paquin Design/Build’s Brent Paquin Receives “Favorite Business Owner” Award

Award-winning home builder Paquin Design/Build added another piece of hardware to its collection recently, earning the title of “Favorite Business Owner” from local publisher Shore Update at their September 29th Golden Anchor Awards.

“This is a great honor and I am extremely humbled and proud of this recognition,” Brent Paquin said. “Our entire team is to thank for this award–it’s easy to be an effective leader when your staff shows up every single day motivated and ready to get the job done.”

This achievement follows other honors Paquin Design/Build has recently been awarded. In 2020, Paquin Design/Build was voted Best Home Builder in APG Chesapeake’s Best of the Best Community Choice Awards and is again a nominee in 2022. Furthermore, Paquin Interiors, a subsidiary of Paquin Design/Build, was voted Best Home Remodeling Company in 2020 and again in 2022 by Shore Update.

In addition to these honors, Paquin Design/Build’s homes have been featured for their quality and craftsmanship in regional publications such as Home and Design, Chesapeake Views Magazine, and What’s Up Eastern Shore.

“These awards and recognitions are possible because every team member at Paquin Design/Build and Paquin Interiors share the same pursuit of high-quality craftsmanship, professionalism, and customer service,” Paquin said. “We are a company comprised of people that live, work, and play here on the Mid-Shore. This is our home and we make sure everything we do helps lay a stronger foundation for the next generation of leaders to invest their efforts and talents here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”

This shared ethos continues to propel Brent and his companies from an award-winning homebuilding company to an award-winning community development company. Paquin Design/Build built the community of San Domingo Cove outside of St. Michaels and is set to deliver 12 homes in Easton Village when the community is fully developed. The company’s most ambitious project to date–Bellevue on the Tred Avon–recently broke ground in the spring of 2022 along the waterfront in Talbot County.

“We are excited to be delivering homes to Bellevue on the Tred Avon and the historic village of Bellevue,” Paquin said. “This will be the culmination of many skills my team has honed over the years and we hope to build many more communities like Bellevue on the Tred Avon in the future.”

For more information on Paquin Design/Build and Bellevue on the Tred Avon, visit www.paquindesignbuild.com or visit their offices at 500-A Saddler Road in Grasonville or their downtown Easton office at 110 N Washington Street.

