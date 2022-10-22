Delmarva Review: The White Egrets by Richard Tillinghast

Author’s Note: “The White Egrets,” from my new book, Blue If Only I Could Tell You, reflects life in an isolated place in the country. The scene specifically draws on where I live in the upland regions of Hawaii Island, but other readers may recognize treasured places of their own. Here I am emulating the style of classical Chinese and Japanese poets like Du Fu and Basho.
The White Egrets
Who lives up there
I wonder—on the ridge beyond us
XXXXXXXXXover the gulch?
The stream
XXXspeaks syllables in the night
XXXXwhen I go to my window and listen.
No business of mine,
XXXbut I catch, at times, voices.
XXXXXThe wind blows toward me
XXXa cry of rapture,
XXXXXXXXthe laughter of children,
voices raised in anger on a difficult morning.
What connects
XXthese lives of ours lived at a distance,
bridged by the air that separates and joins us?
White egrets
XXXflapping home to nests in the sea cliffs
by threes, by sevens, by twelves,
XXXview from their altitude
XXXXXXour valleys and misty hillsides.
A feather floats down from what they know of us.
⧫
