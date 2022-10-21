Election 2022: Kent County Commissioner Candidate Forum

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The League of Women Voters of Kent County (with the Chestertown Spy’s assistance) sponsored a forum Thursday night, for candidates running for Kent County Commission. The forum took place at Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department.

Republicans Ron Fithian (Incumbent), Albert Nickerson, John F. Price and Democrats Ted Gallo, Tom Herz and Thomas Timberman fielded questions prepared by the League of Women Voters and questions offered by the audience.

Questions ranged from raising property taxes, how to address affordable housing, funding Kent County schools, and the tax differential between town and county.

This video is approximately 90 minutes in length.