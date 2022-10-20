Letter to Editor: I’m for Tracy Cameransi for School Board

Running the schools is a business. It’s about hiring the right people, holding them accountable to goals, leading by example and understanding a budget. We need board members that can do just that. Currently our ROI is not looking that great. In fact it is minimal. We have a board that cannot even hold the Superintendent accountable for highly charged racist remarks to a black principal’s face. We have a board that made a 1.5 million dollar ooooopsy.

A board that continually passes the buck and repeatedly blames the commissioners for lack of funding. The budget is what it is and we spend the most per pupil in the state. If you cannot handle the oversight of such an important demand, you should not be complaining and pointing fingers. We have extremely top heavy administration and “fluff” support positions that skew the student/teacher ratio leaving many teachers with inadequate support. Can we make cut backs there? Our teacher turnover is pretty significant. Is that all because of the schools? It’s fair to say, no, not entirely. They also leave because there’s is nothing in this county. A lack of homes, a lack of businesses and a lack of affordable stores at that. We are dying. Which leads me to the next …

We have a board that fails to forecast for the future. We have shuttered and shut down 3 schools in this county since Couch was hired. This lack of ability to foresee ebbs and flows in the school age population has caused over crowding and a predicament that is not a quick fix. We need to be prepared for growth because it’s coming. Thankfully. With the 301 corridor, one can be to Christiana in 30 minutes from Galena, 40 to Wilmington, 45 to Philadelphia International Airport and 60 minutes to center city Philadelphia. I can assure you that people are moving this direction. They are leaving cities by the bus loads. They are leaving the now over crowded Middletown. They are not choosing to settle in PA with high taxes. Millington has lots in the works as far as economic development and the future housing developments in that town and Galena offer opportunity for growth and tax revenue to help fund this county and in turn, our dying schools. If you cannot think outside of the box and see past our county lines, you should probably consider stepping away from a role in which big ideas are required for the next 4 years.

We must have a change! In my opinion that would require business minded board members with a backbone willing to do what’s right, hold a failing Superintendent accountable and actually doing the job they are elected to do. You actually need to care! Our children are the future of our county. This is merely a political stepping stone for one incumbent. Time for a Change! I know my CHOICE for CHANGE!

Tracy Cameransi!

Valerie Walters

Kent County