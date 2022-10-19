Pickering Creek Annual Birdseed Sale and Second Annual Seed Social

As summer winds down, our local birds have finished their breeding season, and the fledglings are striking out on their own. Several birds will be switching their diets from insects to high fat seeds and suets to help them get ready for wintering here or migrating south. That means it’s time to get your bird feeders back out and clean them. You can run them through the dishwasher, or wash with boiling water and soap to get them ready.

Bird feeding helps sustain birds through the harshest winter days as well as provides exciting interactions with birds as you get to see beautiful cardinals, chickadees, nuthatches, goldfinch, titmice, finches and more bouncing around your feeding station every time you peek out your window. You’ll have hours of endless entertainment as you watch your favorite cardinals and goldfinches come to the feeder as well as see surprises like white-breasted nuthatches and fox sparrows.

Pickering Creek Audubon Center’s annual birdseed sale will be held from Oct 17th to the Nov 2nd. Friends of the birds can order seed during this time period. A large variety of seeds including black oil sunflower and thistle will be available as well as a variety of seed mixes and suet cakes. Our seed provider provides a high quality seed, typically with less chaff and other debris than what you will find in seed purchased at big box retailers. This year all payments will be made by credit card online, staff are available at the office if you prefer to call your payment in. The largest order wins a free birdfeeder!

Order forms will be available beginning October 17th at https://pickeringcreek.org

Seed pick up will be at our Second Annual Birdseed Social on Tuesday Nov 7th from 3:30 to 5:30pm at Pickering Creek. Come have a drink and snack on us, meet fellow bird lovers, and pick up your seed! We will have Pickering Creek staff onsite to answer any bird questions you might have.