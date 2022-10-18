US District One Forum by League of Women Voters

The Leagues of Women Voters of the Midshore, Queen Anne’s County and Kent County will sponsor a forum for candidates for the US District One Congressional race. The forum will be held on October 27th from 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the Kent Island High School, 900 Love Point Rd., Stevensville, MD 21666. Andy Harris (R), Heather Mizeur (D), and Danial Thibeault (Lib) have agreed to participate. The event will be recorded by The Spy and will be live streamed to the League’s facebook page, facebook.com/lwvkcmd. After the forum, a recording will be available on the League of Women Voters of Kent County website; kent-lwvmaryland.nationbuilder.com .

During the forum, the candidates will be given 2 minutes to introduce themselves and will answer three questions from the League that they have received in advance. The audience will have an opportunity to participate by submitting questions for the candidates on cards collected by League members. The program will conclude with closing statements from each participant.

The forum will be filmed by the League of Women voters and by those who have been granted permission by the League. No other recording will be permitted. Campaign signs, literature or clothing that indicates support of a candidate will not be allowed in the forum room.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.