Tomorrow Is Deadline to Update Voter Information and Advance-Register to Vote in 2022 General Election

The Maryland State Board of Elections reminds voters that tomorrow – Oct. 18 – is the deadline to update their registration information online and to register in advance to vote in the 2022 General Election.

Voters should review their registration information online or contact their local board of elections office. Eligible Marylanders can register to vote or update their registration information in advance of the Nov. 8 election using SBE’s online system, completing and submitting a paper application (in Spanish),, or by completing an application in-person at their local board of elections office. Registering to vote or updating information now will make voting during early voting or on election day a faster process.

Once Marylanders have registered or confirmed their registration information is up to date, SBE encourages voters to review the list of early voting centers, some of which have changed since July’s Primary Election. The complete list of early voting centers is posted here (in Spanish). Early voting will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting centers will be open each day during that window from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters wishing to cast their ballots in person on Election Day can find a complete list of Election Day polling locations posted toward the bottom of the 2022 Elections landing page under “Polling Place and Precinct Reports.” The best option for individual voters to identify their polling place is to use the Voter Look-Up website. Election Day polling places will be open Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who prefer to vote by mail or ballot drop box must request a mail-in ballot be sent by the U.S. Postal Service no later than Nov.1. The deadline to request a link to a mail-in ballot be sent via email is Nov. 4.

Ballots being cast by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 8. Properly completed ballots mailed by the deadline will be accepted until Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Voters may also cast their mail-in ballots via a secure ballot drop box. There are 281 ballot boxes located across the state. A list of the ballot box locations is available online (in Spanish). Ballots may be submitted by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 at any drop box location in a voter’s county of residence.

Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.