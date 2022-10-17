RiverArts Studio Tour Preview: Jewelry Artist Joan Strand

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jewelry Artist Joan Strand talks about her work that can be seen on the upcoming Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour. The Studio Tour will be held October 22-23 & 29-30 10AM-5PM

For more information visit: https://studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org/