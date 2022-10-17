Birthing Center at UM SMC at Easton Installs New “Welcome Baby” Birth Announcement Board

The Birthing Center at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton has installed a “Welcome Baby” birth announcement board that parents can use to document the arrival of their newborn with a photo.

Supported by funding from the University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation, the board includes space for parents to write their baby’s name, birth date and time, weight, and length.

“The new birth announcement board is such an exciting addition to our unit,” said Angie Wicks, MSN, RNC-OB, Nurse Manager of the Birthing Center.“ It provides our families with an opportunity to capture a sweet photo prior to being discharged from the hospital. They can include birth statistics on the board and it’s a really cute way to share a joyous occasion with family and friends. We are grateful to the Memorial Hospital Foundation for funding this addition. Our patients are really enjoying it.”

