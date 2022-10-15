“Ghostbusters” – The Mainstay’s Halloween Outdoor Movie Treat

On Thursday, October 27, just days before Halloween, The Mainstay in Rock Hall will show the classic 1984 comedy “Ghostbusters as its next outdoor movie on the 22-foot-wide screen prepared for its new backyard stage. Showtime for the outdoor movie is 7 pm.
Ghostbusters was released in 1984, and featured the all-star comedy cast of Bill Murray Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Rick Moranis. It also starred Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson. The storyline follows a team of scientists who lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City. They decide to become “ghostbusters” to wage a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. They stumble upon a gateway to another dimension, a doorway that will release demons and ghosts that threaten to terrorize the city, led by Gozar the Destructor who is accidentally embodied into the 100-foot-tall Stay-Puff Marshmallow Man. The Ghostbusters must now save New York from complete destruction. One film critic labeled Ghostbusters as “one of the greatest comedy films of all time.”
This is a free event and will be shown weather permitting. Seating is provided. Popcorn and refreshments will be available. Please enter from the rear parking lot.
The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.
The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.
