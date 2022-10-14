It’s that Time Again! A Preview of the 25th Academy Art Museum Crafts Show

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not so long ago, the Academy Art Museum’s crafts show was a bit of a sleeper in the world of arts and crafts events. While the AAM annual gathering had some of the country’s best craftspeople attending, flagship shows in Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia were the go-to programs for artists and guests.

Not anymore. Over the last ten years, the AAM Crafts Show is consistently named as one of the best in the nation for the caliber of work shown during the three-day event, and it continues to build its attendance with public education events like a free children’s program and art demonstrations like glass blowing. And it certainly helps that the Fall on the Eastern Shore can be one of the most beautiful places in October.

The Spy down with Jennifer Chrzanowski, the Academy’s program manager for the Crafts Show to provide some highlights coming up later this month.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the AAM 2022 Crafts Show please go here.