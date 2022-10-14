Gunston Recognizes AP Scholars for 21-22 Academic Year

Every fall, the National Advanced Placement (AP) Program recognizes high school students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple AP Exams. The College Board recognizes different achievements including AP Scholar, AP Scholar with Honor, and AP Scholar with Distinction. The Gunston School is pleased to announce the following students who received recognition from the AP Board (pictured below, in order).

The title of AP Scholar is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams and for the 2021-2022 school year includes Julia Buchanan ’23 (Centreville), Grace Evans ’23 (Chester), Alana Grace ’23 (Centreville), GraceAnne Phillips ’23 (Stevensville), Brielle Tyler ’23 (Denton), Yinging Wei ’23 (Grasonville), Jiacheng (Jason) Ye ’23 (Centreville), Charlotte Cook ’22 (Easton/University of Rochester), Benjamin Cunningham ’22 (Dover, Del./Alfred University), Daniel Dang ’22 (Denton/Boston University), Isabella De Leon ’22 (Chestertown/University of Maryland College Park), Ashley Escobar ’22 (Cambridge/Washington & Lee University), Colin Lang ’22 (Trappe/U.S. Naval Academy), Samantha LeCrone ’22 (Preston/Monmouth University), Juyoung Lee ’22 (Centreville/University of Southern California), and Matthew Sharpless ’22 (Easton/University of Utah).

The title of AP Scholar with Honor is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of the exams. The 2021-2022 school year AP Scholars with Honors includes Nicholas Abell ’23 (Crownsville), Olivia Amygdolas ’23 (Wyoming, Del.), Thomas De Los Reyes ’23 (Annapolis), YaXin (Angelina) Lin ’23 (Middletown, Del.), Rui (Spencer) Liu ’22 (Easton/New York University), Leonardo Santoboni ’22 (Annapolis/Universiteit Van Amsterdam).

The AP Scholar with Distinction is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The 2021-2022 school year AP Scholars with Distinction include Zach Mozher ’23 (Middletown, Del), Damian Rene ’23 (Easton), Sofia Angarita ’22 (Wye Mills/Amherst College), Lucy Bamford ’22 (Chestertown/Ursinus College), Abigail Miller ’22 (Easton/University of Rochester), and Magdalena Miller ’22 (Easton/University of Pennsylvania).

In addition, out of the 1.5 million entrants, Nick Abell and Damian Rene were recognized as Commended Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. In late September, more than two-thirds (about 34,000) of the approximately 50,000 high scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT received Letters of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise.