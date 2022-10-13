Letter to Editor: What I Would Do if Elected Kent County Commissioner

The future of this country, state, and county is traditionally decided two or four years at a time. This is one of those years in which the focus is not on national politics, but on the local politics which has a direct impact on our day to day lives. Right now, Kent County is in a crisis. Families are not investing in Kent County. We are already noticing a shortage of growth that our county needs so that it can flourish and give back to our youth and elderly.

As the father of a young family, I understand what it takes to bring families to Kent County. Right now, our families are moving to other counties, buying homes in those counties and sending their children to those schools. All of that is taking away opportunities from us. I have three children in the public schools, and I can tell you our schools are aging and need either major renovations, or to be rebuilt entirely. It’s not just about the schools. Making Kent County work for everyone is not just one thing.

Making a better Kent County for everyone means having quality health care in our community, particularly for those of us with young children or aging parents. We have a hospital that has been providing fewer necessary services, but instead sending people to other hospitals further away from home. It’s also about building a County that is seen as an ally for small businesses, while at the same time retaining its rural way of life.

Making a better Kent County is about many things that are all tied together and that each and every one of us can do our part to make it the best place it can be!

To help make all of the pieces of Kent County work better for everyone, and to represent those who do not feel as though it does, I have decided to run for County Commissioner. Thank you for your time and consideration and I do hope to earn your trust and support.

Ted Gallo

Chestertown