Ballot Boxes Installed and Ready for Use Statewide

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) has confirmed that all 281 ballot drop boxes slated for use in the 2022 General Election have been installed and are currently available for use. A complete list of the ballot box locations is available online (in Spanish).

Voters who request mail-in ballots by the following deadlines may opt to cast their vote via ballot box or the U.S. Postal Service. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot by mail is Nov. 1. The deadline to request an email containing a unique link to a mail-in ballot is Nov. 4.

All ballot box locations will be available for use until Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Voters who choose to utilize ballot drop boxes may submit their properly completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box in their county of residence.

Eligible Marylanders may register to vote in advance of the Nov. 8 election using SBE’s online application page or completing an application in-person at their local board of elections office. The advance deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18.

Voters should also ensure their registration information is up to date by Oct. 18. Voters can review and update their registration information online or by visiting their local board of elections office.

Early voting for the 2022 General Election will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting centers will be open each day during that window from 7am to 8pm. SBE encourages voters to review the final list of early voting centers, which is posted here (in Spanish). Some of the early voting center locations changed following July’s Primary Election.

The complete list of Election Day polling locations is posted toward the bottom of the 2022 Elections landing page under “Polling Place and Precinct Reports.” The best option for individual voters to identify their polling place is to use the Voter Look-Up website. Election Day polling places will be open Nov. 8 from 7am to 8pm.

Marylanders interested in serving as election judges can complete SBE’s online interest form to be considered for this important civic role. Residents can also contact their local board of elections for more information on serving as an election judge.