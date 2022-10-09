Mid-Shore Arts and Science: The Astrophotography of Joe Morris

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As with the case of a number of people, life got in the way of Joe Morris and his passion for astronomy. The West Virginia native and Yale Med grad made his career as an orthopedic surgeon rather than attempting to be one of the few able to work in research centers. But from his early life as a Boy Scout and 4-H member, Dr. Morris developed a love for the stars that has remained.

Noticing the remarkable dark sky (the critical component for any serious astro observation) when he settled in Royal Oak almost four decades ago, he was engrossed again in the evening constellations. That led to buying a professional telescope, building a modest observatory, and investing in software and hardware. And over time, Joe has been recording these stellar moments and transforming them into scientific documentation and photography.

Morris is stunned by what the Hubble Space Telescope, and now the Webb, is sending back to earth. Like much of the world, he is in awe of the findings that these magnificent satellites have produced. Still, even on his scale, he notes how advancements in computational photography and computer know-how have benefited amateur astrologers like himself.

Dr. Morris dropped by the Spy studio last week to talk about those images.

This video is approximately 3 minutes in length. To see more of Joe Morris’s astrophotography please go here.