Easton Choral Arts Society Announces New Artistic Director

The Easton Choral Arts Society (ECAS) is thrilled to announce that Alexis Renee Ward has accepted its offer to become the new Artistic Director of the Easton Choral Arts Society. The ECAS Board of Directors accepted the recommendation of its Search Committee on September 15 and announced her appointment at the start of their September 20 rehearsal. Chosen from six highly qualified applicants, Ward earned her Bachelor of Music (Theory and Composition) in 2010 and her Master of Music (Choral Conducting) in 2012 from the University of Delaware. Not only is she an accomplished church musician, but also a celebrated leader of community choruses and an accomplished composer (www.alexisreneeward.com ).

Ward will lead the Easton Choral Arts Society singers in two concerts in December at Christ Church Easton. The concert program, to be titled Christmas Around the World, will feature seasonal choral arrangements in many styles including a selection of pieces whose origins lie in various countries around the world. The other songs will include favorites such as “We Need a Little Christmas, “’ Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and a surprise closing number. Becky Zinser, the talented ECAS accompanist, will be joined by a selection of supporting instrumentalists. The concert dates are Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 11 at 4 p.m. Tickets will soon be available through the ECAS website: eastonchoralarts.org.

ECAS President Phil Sayre and Search Committee Chair Carol Harrison worked quickly with several board members and accompanist Becky Zinser to thoroughly vet and personally interview the six candidates who were extended invitations to audition for the position following their application. Harrison comments, “We are truly thrilled that Alexis has accepted the position. Her depth of experience with leading community choral groups is extensive and will prove invaluable to ECAS.

Ward currently serves as Director of Music at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, Delaware; Artistic Director of the Chester River Chorale in Chestertown; and Creator/Co-Founder of the Sonus School of Music. She resides in North Delaware with her husband Thomas and daughters Hazel and Raegan.

Easton Choral Arts Society, Inc. is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization funded in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts, and the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.