Women & Girls Fund Grant Applications Due by November 1

The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore, a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, is now accepting grant proposals from IRS-designated non-profit organizations for programs addressing the needs of local women and girls. Completed applications must be received by Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in April 2023.

This year, for the first time, organizations have a choice of submitting the standard paper application or using a new online application – same questions, new format. “The online application is very easy and straightforward,” said Allie Prell, Women & Girls Fund board member and Grants Committee co-chair. “We’re so excited to offer applicants this new option that will simplify the process and make it even easier to apply for grants!”

Since 2002, more than $782,000 has been awarded to 105 non-profit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. In 2022, 12 grants totaling $50,432 were given for a wide variety of programs such as: Aaron’s Place “Mommy and Me”; For All Seasons “Calming Corner Therapy Kits”; Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s “Social-Emotional Learning Project”; Minorities in Aquaculture “Internship Program for High School and College Women of Color”; and Talbot Community Connections “Talbot Children’s Advocacy Center”.

“Programs offered by our grant recipients serve a variety of needs– from food scarcity and shelter to youth education and senior services,” said Kathy Deoudes, board president. “We encourage applications for innovative programs that target critical needs facing women and girls. No organization should be reluctant to apply,” she continued.

Grant guidelines and applications are available at www.womenandgirlsfund.org. For further information, call 410-770-8347 or e-mail info@womenandgirlsfund.org.