UM Shore Medical Group – Nephrology Welcomes New Provider

UM Shore Medical Group – Nephrology has welcomed Michael Basuel, MD, a board-certified nephrology specialist, to its practice in Easton.

Dr. Basuel’s previous experience includes serving as a kidney specialist on the Lower Shore region of Maryland, including with Tidal Health – Peninsula Regional Medical Center, Deers Head Medical Center and Fresenius Medical Center, in Salisbury; and Atlantic General Hospital and DaVitaDialysis Center in Berlin.

After earning his medical degree from the University of the Philippines College of Medicine in Manila, Dr. Basuel completed internships at Philippine General Hospital in Manila and Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, New Jersey as well as a residency at Jersey City Medical Center. He also completed a fellowship in nephrology at Virginia Commonwealth University-Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. He has served as a guest lecturer and presenter at medical and nursing conferences on multiple topics related to nephrology.

UM Shore Medical Group – Nephrology also includes Anish Hinduja, MD, Christina Turner, MD, Adam Weinstein, MD and Michelle Dennis, CRNP. To make an appointment with nephrology provider, call UM Shore Medical Group – Nephrology, 410-820-9823.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.