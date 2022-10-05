Tickets Going Fast for Gunston’s Oct. 22 Bull & Oyster Roast

Tickets are selling out fast for The Gunston School’s Bull & Oyster Roast on Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m. on the school’s waterfront campus. In addition to delicious food provided by Phat Daddy’s BBQ (Chestertown) featuring a variety of oysters, pork, chicken, and beef BBQ, and fried chicken. An open bar will provide an array of wine, sweet tea, and fresh lemonade. New this year is Traveling Spirits Mobile Bar (Chestertown) serving beer from Centreville-based Bull & Goat Brewery and a signature cocktail. Guests will have the opportunity to scoot around the dance floor with Good Vibrations Entertainment playing everything from country music, classic rock, and all the favorites from the last few decades.

With both a silent and live auction planned, attendees can bid on an array of fantastic items including a Paul Reed Smith SE Custom 24 guitar, sports memorabilia, private yacht cruise, professional photography sessions, golf packages and getaways to Rehoboth Beach and Montego Bay, among others.

“We are still looking for additional auction items,” said Event Director Lynda Scull. “Vacation packages, excursions and outings, gift cards to local businesses and restaurants, memorabilia, memberships – those are all very popular.”

Tickets are on sale now at $100 per person from Oct. 1-22. Tickets for alumni as well as former faculty and staff are $65, with an option to also sponsor a ticket for current faculty and staff members. All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

Sponsors this year include Grill Masters Dani & Rick de los Reyes, P’23 and Fred Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Janelle & Jeffrey Frederick, P’23’25). Rockefeller sponsors include Easton Dermatology Associates, LLC (Brigitte and Dr. Donald Stranahan, P’25) and Friends of Gunston (anonymous). Prime Rib sponsor includes Gillespie & Son, Inc, (The Gillespie Family, P’07’09’20’22’24) and What’s Up? Media. Choice sponsors include Cross Street Realtors, Shore United Bank (John & Amber Agustus, P’26), Dr. & Mrs. Michael Amygdalos and Family, P’20’23, and McAllister, DeTar, Showalter & Walker (Adele & Ryan Showalter, P’25 and Melissa & Doug Walker, P’25). Select sponsors include Class of 2021 Parent, Coopers Tavern (Rick & Kathy Cooper), and Dr. Laurie Lewis and John Lewis. Sirloin Sponsors include Charlie & Suzy Lutz, P’24 and Envision Wealth Planning, (Sarah & Edward Schut, P’17’21’22’25’26). Brisket sponsors include Grain Surfboards (Aynsley & Brian Schopfer, P’26), Susan & James Walker, P21’25, Ildi & Mory Watkins, P’26, Reliable Pest Control, Wrench & Socket LLC., (Tim & Beth Lavery, P’26), The Hansen Family, P’23, The Thomas Family, The Algier Family, P’23’26 and Attraction Magazine, (Allison Rogers, P’21’24).

Sponsorships are also available and range from a Brisket Sponsor ($100) up to a Grill Master Sponsor ($5,000), with a price point for every budget. Additionally, there is an option to become a Heron Hero, which combines the sponsorship benefits of all three Gunston fundraising events (Bull & Oyster Roast, Heron Hustle, Golfing fore Gunston) into a yearlong package. Along with community-wide recognition, Gunston’s sponsors are also listed on the school’s Green & White Pages, a directory of Gunston community-owned businesses and services.

Visit https://gunston.org/ bullroast22 to purchase tickets, donate an auction item, or to sign up for a sponsorship (or do all three!). For more information, contact Event Director Lynda Scull at 410-758-0620, ext. 1200 or email lscull@gunston.org.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.