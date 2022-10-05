Easton Airport Day Returns this Saturday

Easton Airport is ready to host the 13th annual Easton Airport Day, sponsored by Scott & Tracy Wagner, this Saturday, October 8. The annual event is a fun-filled gathering that offers a unique opportunity to visit the community airfield and see what flying is all about.

Event organizers are planning to kick things off a bit earlier this year. Gates will open to the public as early as 9:15 a.m., or once all the participating planes have parked for display. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9:45 a.m. and access to all event areas and “Warbird” display will follow at 10 a.m.

“There are many moving pieces during Easton Airport Day, but our committee decided we would get things in place quickly and safely so we can open our gates for early birds and give guests more time to explore the attractions,” Easton Airport Business and Marketing Coordinator Jeff Lankford said.

Easton Police will return to demonstrate their Unmanned Aircraft System near the main Terminal Ramp. The unit is comprised of high-tech Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and the licensed EPD officers that operate them.

New for 2022, U.S. Army Paratroopers will conduct an exercise and practice jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The crowd can watch the Chinook take off around 11:00 a.m. with jumps occurring after a few passes around the airport.

Formation flyovers highlight the event with the warbirds flying patterns over the skies of Talbot County. The world-famous Rubber Chicken Drop Contest, sponsored by Bluepoint Hospitality, will be a crowd pleaser as pilots attempt to hit the bed of a pickup truck while flying over the airport.

The Aviation Career Education (ACE) Tent, sponsored by Sundance Kitchen, Baths & Exteriors, will provide a space for the public to learn about aviation from professional pilots, flight schools, and airport personnel. Easton Airport Day 2022 apparel, merchandise, beverages, and raffles will be available at the ACE Tent with proceeds supporting education programming.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from a variety of local food vendors. Sugar Buns Airport Café will be open for indoor seating and grilling up grab and go options on the terminal patio.

“Easton Airport Day is one of our favorite days and certainly our biggest annual event at the airport.” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “I would like to thank all of our sponsors, our event committee, volunteers, and fans for making the community event possible.”

Easton Airport Day is free to attend and there is no fee for parking. Parking attendants will be onsite to help attendees find parking spaces on airport property. Additional handicapped parking near the terminal building will be provided. Displays and activities are located all over the airport grounds so be prepared to traverse long distances. Check the forecast, bring a windbreaker, and wear comfortable shoes.

An event schedule, parking diagram, ground and aerial attractions, and additional guest information can be found at www.eastonairportday.com. Guests can also listen for announcements during the event for information and updates.

Easton Airport Day is a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Proceeds from donors and sponsors support the cost of the event with remaining funds supporting Aviation Career Education (ACE) programs. The purpose of ACE is to provide students the opportunity to explore careers in the aerospace industry, and provide resources and support to aid their vocational pursuit.

Easton Airport (ESN) is a general aviation airport located two miles north of historic downtown Easton, Maryland in Talbot County. The airport is owned and operated by Talbot County and provides essential access for aviation enthusiasts, corporate pilots, and local businesses. Easton Airport is one of the busiest general aviation facilities in Maryland, linking Talbot County to the rest of the world. For more information, visit www.eastonairport.com or follow the airport on Facebook and Instagram @EastonAirport.