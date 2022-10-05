Bluegrass, the Likes of Which are “Seldom Scene”

On Friday, October 21, the Mainstay, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, welcomes a return visit from the nationally prominent bluegrass group, the Seldom Scene.

They began playing together at weekly jam sessions in Ben Eldridge’s Bethesda, Md. Basement. Their legendary weekly DC-area residencies were so popular that it soon forced them to play more than often, but they continued to maintain their image as being “seldom seen” (a name given to them as they all had careers, and felt they would seldom be seen playing on stage). Since that time the Seldom Scene has become one of the single greatest contributors to the modern bluegrass genre, all the while setting a new standard and attracting new audiences. Their shows include bluegrass versions of country, rock, and pop favorites, and always played a little differently than everyone else.

They have performed at the White House many times and the group continue to tour year-round.

The group’s current lineup is Lou Reid (mandolin/vocals), Dudley Connell (guitar/vocals), Ronnie Simpkins (bass/vocals) Fred Travers (dobro/vocals) and Ron Stewart (banjo, fiddle). The last founding member, Ben Eldridge, retired in July 2016.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are$25 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $30 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.