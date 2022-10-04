Allegro Academy to Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Free Live Music Event

Music conservatory Allegro Academy invites the public to join its fifth anniversary festivities at a live music event on Saturday, October 15, from 5 to 7 PM, at The Hummingbird Inn, 14 N. Aurora St, Easton, MD. The evening’s celebration will include performances from Allegro ensembles, students, and teachers, lite fare, and a cash bar.

Founded in 2017, Allegro Academy’s mission to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences and to make these offerings affordable to all has been realized through its variety of programs that welcome community members of diverse ages and backgrounds. Such programs include the Allegro Children’s Chorus, Allegra! women’s chorus, Summer Sing Choir Festival, and private lessons in voice, piano, and violin. Allegro Academy’s programs are offered for free or at little cost to audience members and participants and need based scholarships are offered for youth programs.

Allegro Academy’s programs are made available by generous gifts from members of our community and the Talbot County and Maryland State Arts Councils. For more information please contact Allegro Academy Artistic Director at 410-603-8361 or visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com.