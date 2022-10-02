Mid-Shore College Fair & Financial Planning Evening Set for October 20

The Gunston School is pleased to announce the Mid-Shore College Fair and Financial Planning Evening on Thursday, October 20 from 6-8 p.m. at Chesapeake College’s Health Professions and Athletics Center, Room 130 in Wye Mills, Md. This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. Participants are encouraged to browse the college fair at their own pace and have the option to attend one of two sessions on the Financial Aid Process at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m., led by Director of Financial Aid at Swarthmore College, Varo Duffins.

Mr. Duffins has worked in higher education admission and financial aid since 1995 and prior at Elizabethtown College at Franklin & Marshall College. He received his BA in biology from the University of Delaware and his MS in higher education administration and enrollment management from Drexel University.

“We still have colleges and universities signing up to participate,” said Gunston’s Co-Director of College Guidance Emily Coffey. “As of now we have over 20 signed up and expect quite a bit more.” Those attending include Washington College, Wake Forest University, Shenandoah University, UMBC, Towson University, Salisbury University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Providence College, Mount St. Mary’s University, McDaniel College, Lafayette College, University of Delaware, Harrisburg University, Elizabethtown College, Notre Dame Maryland, Chesapeake College, Catholic University of America, Clarkson University, and Dickinson College.

The Mid-Shore College Fair was made possible with support from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. Contact Gunston’s Directors of College Guidance with questions: Emily Coffey, ecoffey@gunston.org or 410-758-0620 ext 3101 and Tony D’Antonio, tdantonio@gunston.org or 410-758-0620 ext 3100.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.