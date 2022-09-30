Plein Air Fence Show and Sale at the Academy Art Museum

The Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay (PAPCB) and the Academy Art Museum’s “Saturdays en Plein Air” painters are pleased to invite the public to an outdoor Fence Show and Sale of recent Plein Air works on Saturday October 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland. Participating artists include Naomi Clark-Turner, Pasquale DiIulio, Mary Ford, Doris Gerlach, Helena Grady, Jennifer Harvey, Anne Allbeury Hock, Michael Iandolo, Diane DuBois Mullaly, Martha Pileggi, Kate Quinn, Russell Reno, Catherine Renzi, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, William Schulze, Sheryl Southwick, Gail Stern and Diane Stoecker.

Stop by to meet and greet the artists, buy art, and enjoy the Academy Art Museum galleries. A portion of proceeds from this sale of paintings will be donated to the museum.

In the event of rain this show and sale will occur inside the museum.

PLEIN AIR PAINTERS OF THE CHESAPEAKE BAY (PAPCB) started in April 2014 with four local artists painting outdoors together on Tuesdays. Now with over 50 members, from beginning artists to well-known award winners, PAPCB has annual exhibits and organizes plein air paint outs every Tuesday; mid-March thru June, and September thru mid-November. Each concludes with a critique. All levels of painters in all mediums are welcome. Membership is free, the only requirement is to attend the paint outs and paint! For more information please contact Kate Quinn, shadowkhq@icloud.com.

THE ACADEMY ART MUSEUM’S “SATURDAYS EN PLEIN AIR” PAINTERS are a group of Academy Members who paint together the last Saturday of the month April through October, en plein air, at beautiful and interesting Mid-Shore locations. Organized and mentored by instructor Diane DuBois Mullaly, each paint out concludes with a critique. This event is a free perk for Academy membership. For more information about this and all Academy Art Museum offerings, please visit academyartmuseum.org.