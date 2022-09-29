Britain-Based Singer/ Songwriter Anthony John Clarke Returns to the Mainstay

On Saturday, October 15 the Mainstay welcomes a long-awaited return visit from singer/ songwriter Anthony John Clarke. Clarke is Irish born and now resides in Northern England with his wife Julia (who co-writes some of the songs and on occasion performs alongside him on stage). He writes about life, relationships, “the troubles,” how much he hates camping (“competitive noisy sex of other campers…”), and is funny but also poignant and hard hitting.

His worldwide fans describe him as “a heartfelt, genuine, and lovely man who sings songs that make your spine tingle.” His audiences are equally impressed with his quick wit and storytelling, in essence the reason why folk clubs and festivals continue to thrive.

Clarke was a regular annual visitor to the Mainstay during the tenure of Mainstay founder Tom McHugh. McHugh also organized several musical trips to Great Britain accompanied by local musicians to complement Clarke’s touring.

Director Matt Mielnick described Clarke as a performer on the Mainstay’s “A-List”, based on the impressions he made on longtime Mainstay audiences and the frequent, enthusiastic requests he has received to bring him back once again.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are$20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

