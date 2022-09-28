Making the Case for Benedictine with Claudia Cunningham

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Perhaps the most important tool an organization can have when entering a serious phase of fundraising is an document called the case for support. In as few words as possible, the school or museum will clearly articulate what the institution needs to carry on their public mission.

Sometimes these come in the form of a physical document, and more than often than not these days, they are starting to turn up as videos, podcasts, and other multimedia tools, but they all have the challenge of winning a sometimes skeptical audience on why the causes need significant philanthropic investment.

The task of building that argument falls on staff to develop this narrative, and for Benedictine in Ridgely, Claudia Cunningham, their new chief advancement officer, is on point for this $20 million plus service provider of non-sectarian caring for individuals with special needs.

The Spy sat down the Claudia to talk about making the case for Benedictine.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. For more information about Benedictine please go here.