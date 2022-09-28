Community Listening Sessions Next Month for KCMS Project

Kent County Public Schools is holding a series of community listening sessions next month about the future of the middle school.

A committee comprising KCPS administrators, educators, state officials, school construction experts and parents met over the past year to explore possible plans for renovating or replacing Kent County Middle School in Chestertown.

No decision has been made on the future of the middle school.

Three listening sessions are being held in mid-October, providing community members an opportunity to learn about the planning process and offer comments on three scenarios under review.

The sessions are as follows:

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the Kent County High School auditorium, 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton

6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Galena Elementary School cafeteria, 114 S. Main St., Galena

6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Board of Education meeting room at the Kent County Public Schools Central Office, 5608 Boundary Ave., Rock Hall

The Oct. 19 listening session will be livestreamed and a recording of the video will be publicly available through the Kent County Public Schools website.

“We are interested in obtaining input from the community as we consider the best long-term solution to address the problems and concerns with the current facility,” said Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools.

The first plan under review would replace the Kent County Middle School building with a new one on the Chestertown campus.

Another plan would see a new Kent County Middle School built on a portion of the KCPS campus in Worton.

The third scenario being considered is connecting new construction housing the middle school to Kent County High School in Worton. Under this scenario, the schools would maintain their individual identities and have separate entrances and their own administrations.

Adding fifth grade back to the middle school grade-band configuration is also being considered. Prior to consolidation to a single building more than a decade ago, the three KCPS middle schools served fifth through eighth graders.

Learn more about the Kent County Middle School project at www.kent.k12.md.us/KCMSProject.aspx.

Email questions and comments to KCMSproject@kent.k12.md.us.