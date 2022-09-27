Election 2022: The Ad Season Begins with Mizeur Ads on Salisbury and Baltimore TV Markets

Democratic nominee in Maryland’s First Congressional District, today announced the release of her first broadcast television ad of the campaign cycle, which will start airing in the Baltimore media market and on digital platforms this week.

Titled “Agree,” the ad conveys a positive message about Mizeur, introducing her to the many voters who are just starting to pay attention to the election in its final six weeks. It shows a conversation between two Eastern Shore natives: Jeff Powell, a developer and Republican former Dorchester County commissioner; and Johnny Shockley, a third-generation waterman from Hoopers Island.

“Heather’s the real deal,” Jeff Powell says in the ad, noting that although he almost always votes Republican, it was Mizeur, not Rep. Andy Harris, who helped him with a major waterfront development project in Cambridge. “Heather got things moving. She’s not even in office yet!”

Johnny Shockley says in the ad: “Raised in a small town in a farming family, [Heather] gets communities like ours. Heather doesn’t care about parties, she cares about the people – and about getting things done.