Chestertown RiverArts’ Studio Tour is Back! October 22-23 and 29-30

What could be better than the return of the Chestertown RiverArts’ Studio Tour where visitors can see wonderful art and talk with artists about their work while enjoying Kent County and northern Queen Anne’s Counties’ beautiful fall scenery! Take your free self-guided, tour on October 22-23 and 29-30, rain or shine, 10am-5pm.

Over 40 artists are participating in this year’s tour. Many of our most popular artists are returning and several are new. Their art is as diverse as the artists who create it with styles ranging from traditional to avant-garde. They work in a broad range of media that include fine art, pottery, fiber, woodcraft/furniture, jewelry, glass, mosaic, and metal.

Most studios are located throughout Kent County. Studio locations vary including artists’ private home studios, independent studios in a small art complex in Chestertown, and the studios at Heron Point. Also take in RiverArts Clay Studio to see work by the many artisans that create both wheel-thrown and hand-built pottery. Whatever the location expect to have the chance to chat with the artists about their techniques and inspirations, see demonstrations and have the opportunity to buy original work at studio tour prices.

It is recommended that visitors start their tour at the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, Chestertown in the breezeway, to view an exhibit of works by the artists on the tour. This month-long exhibit will give viewers the chance to decide which artists they wish to visit and plan their itinerary by referring to the tour’s brochure. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday-Friday, 11:00-4:00 Saturday, 10:00-4:00, and Sunday 11:00-3:00,

The tour’s website, www.studiotour.chestertownriverarts.org, provides information on each artist by name, location, and medium. For more information on the tour call 410-778-6300, visit the website, or email info@community.chestertownriverarts.org.

Specials thanks go to the tour’s sponsors: Chesapeake Bank and Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Kent Cultural Alliance.