Dell Foxx Company to Headline Adkins Arboretum Beer Garden October 22

Local beer, food trucks and music by local favorites Dell Foxx Company are all on tap when Adkins Arboretum hosts its annual Beer Garden on Sat., Oct. 22.

Dell Foxx Company is an active and must-see Eastern Shore cover band. Since their first performance at a small open mic night in 2014, they have developed a diverse repertoire that ranges from Alabama Shakes and Grand Funk Railroad to John Mayer, Florence and the Machine and more. They have taken their fun, high-energy sound to venues and events across the state.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, with Bull & Goat Brewery and Ten Eyck Brewing Company pulling premium craft beer and food trucks from Blue Monkey Street Tacos and So Coast Street Eats serving delicious savory fare.

The Beer Garden runs from 2 to 4 p.m., but food trucks will begin serving at 1:30 p.m. Seating is limited; bringing chairs or a blanket is highly advised. Advance registration is required. Only 400 tickets will be sold. Admission is $25 for adults, $5 for children ages 3–18 and free for children ages 2 and under. Register online at adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.