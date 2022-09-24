Allegro Academy Plans to Move to a Higher Orbit: A Chat with Amy Morgan and John Miller

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It seems like only a few years ago that Trinity Cathedral’s music director Amy Morgan came up with the idea of the Allegro Academy. Eager to provide the Mid-Shore with early music education for children as well as adult music programs, Morgan set out to build the kind of institute that she herself had dramatically benefited from over the years.

But the Allegro Academy is now celebrating its 5th year of operation with several successful initiatives, including The Young Singers Academy, an ensemble of women’s voices, and the highly praised “Summer Sing” program. It has been a remarkable run so far.

And given that successful track record, and now with community leader John Miller assuming the role of president of her board, Amy has been spending some quality time thinking about the road ahead. That indeed will include expanding the music program offerings by the non-profit organization but also fulfilling its mission as she eyes becoming an actual music conservatory, including a physical presence in Easton.

The Spy sat down with Amy and John to talk about Allegro’s successes to date and what future they are seeking to bring music to everyone on the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Allegro Academy please go here.