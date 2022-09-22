Authors & Oysters: Alexandra Hewett

The Bookplate is proud to announce the next chapter in the continuation of their partnership with The Retriever Bar and their “Authors & Oysters” series. The Retriever provides an ideal atmosphere for an event series; patrons are able to enjoy the pub’s offerings while listening to the guest speaker in a relaxed atmosphere. Judy Murray was featured in the most recent Authors & Oysters event on August 31st with her book, Murder in the Master; A Chesapeake Bay Mystery.

On Wednesday, September 28th at 6pm, all are invited to The Retriever to meet local author Alexandra Hewett as she discusses her memoir, Shimmer. Alexandra grew up in the shadow of her mother’s struggle with schizophrenia, balanced by the warmth and security of her father’s love. Artistic creation, therapy, humor, and effervescent optimism were her secret weapons and her lifelines as she navigated anxiety, grief, and loss. Shimmer is the story of her inspiring journey from girlhood to womanhood, from sorrow to joy.

“Hewett’s story is powerful, funny, bright, and beautiful. With an unflinching voice, she captures a mother-daughter dynamic that manages to strike a balance that is both ultra-specific and universal.” -David Nadelberg, Creator of Mortified

“Hewett leads us through a journey of creativity, strength, and trauma. Her role as daughter, wife, mother, and artist are illuminated by her struggle to care for, understand, and negotiate life with a mother with schizophrenia. This book flows and truly shimmers with insight and awareness.” -Karyn Harvey, Ph. D. Psychologist, International Speaker, and Author of Positive Identity Development and Trauma-Informed Behavioral Interventions

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The next Authors & Oysters event is on 10/12 with Jaqueline Boulden and her novel, Her Past Can’t Wait. The Retriever is located at 337 ½ High Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.